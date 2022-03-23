Colonial Heights first responders work to recover body of missing man in water

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Fire and Rescue Teams have turned rescue operations into recovery as they search for the body of a man who reportedly entered the water near Roslyn Landing Park and did not resurface.

On March 22, at 8:10 p.m., Colonial Heights Police and Fire and Rescue responded to Roslyn Landing Park in reference to a 33-year-old man who had entered the water near the boat ramp and had not resurfaced.

First responders began the search using water rescue boats and unmanned aircrafts to try to find this man.

Chesterfield’s Water Rescue Team and Virginia State Police were also on scene assisting in the rescue effort.

Teams continued searching until 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday but had to call off their search when it got too dark to see.

However, they have been in the area since 9 Wednesday morning, and it will be closed while search areas continue.

Crews suspended recovery efforts on Wednesday afternoon due to weather. The search for the body will resume on Thursday morning if the weather permits.

Officials said the park would remain closed until operations have concluded.

