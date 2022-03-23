Colonial Heights first responders continue search for missing man in water

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Fire and Rescue Teams are searching for a man who reportedly entered the water near Roslyn Landing Park and has not resurfaced.

On March 22, at 8:10 p.m., Colonial Heights Police and Fire and Rescue responded to Roslyn Landing Park in reference to a 33-year-old man who had entered the water near the boat ramp and had not resurfaced.

First responders began the search using water rescue boats and unmanned aircrafts to try to find this man.

Chesterfield’s Water Rescue Team and Virginia State Police are also on scene assisting in the rescue effort.

Teams continued searching until 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday but had to call off their search when it got too dark to see.

However, they have been in the area since 9:00 this morning, and it will be closed while search areas continue.

NBC12 spoke with some responding officers who ay this area is going to be closed for as long as the investigation takes, and did not believe it would be open for the rest of the day, or until this man is found.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

