Chesterfield robotics team advances to Tri-State Championship

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A robotics team in Chesterfield County is advancing to the Tri-State Championship.

The “Library-Bots” is a tech challenge team made up of students in the county in 7th through 12th grade.

They’ve advanced to the Tri-State Championship coming up in April. If all goes well, they could qualify for Worlds.

They finished in the top 5th of 440 with a robot they designed, built and programmed.

The team initially qualified for the first World Championship in 2020, but it was canceled due to COVID.

The competition is slated for April 9, and they will face off against teams from Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

