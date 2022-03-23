Healthcare Pros
Amber Alert: 3-month-old missing in Wisconsin

An Amber Alert was issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., a 3-month-old boy missing from Milwaukee....
An Amber Alert was issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., a 3-month-old boy missing from Milwaukee. Police believe he may be with Vonaisha Washington, 15.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 3-month-old boy.

Anthony L. Crudup Jr. was last seen in the 4300 block of West Marion Street in Milwaukee around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials believe he may be with Vonaisha Washington, a 15-year-old girl last seen traveling on foot.

Vonaisha has no relationship to Anthony, the alert stated.

Anthony was last seen wearing a light blue and dark blue with white design two-piece sweatsuit.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 or call 911.

