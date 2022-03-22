Healthcare Pros
Weekday paving on Courthouse Road (Rt. 155) to begin Wednesday

The project is expected to be complete in October(WALB)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - A reminder for New Kent drivers, VDOT will begin conducting long-term, weekday paving operations on Courthouse Road starting on Wednesday.

The paving operations will be on Courthouse Road (Route 155) north and south between New Kent Highway (Route 249) and Pocahontas Trail (Route 60).

VDOT says the work will be scheduled each week from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the project is expected to be complete in October.

Drivers are advised to stay alert for alternating lane closures and flagging operations.

