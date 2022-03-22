Weekday paving on Courthouse Road (Rt. 155) to begin Wednesday

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - A reminder for New Kent drivers, VDOT will begin conducting long-term, weekday paving operations on Courthouse Road starting on Wednesday.

The paving operations will be on Courthouse Road (Route 155) north and south between New Kent Highway (Route 249) and Pocahontas Trail (Route 60).

VDOT says the work will be scheduled each week from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the project is expected to be complete in October.

Drivers are advised to stay alert for alternating lane closures and flagging operations.

