Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Water main issue closes portion of Petersburg street

Traffic alert generic
Traffic alert generic(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A water main issue has closed a portion of a street in Petersburg.

Northbound Adams Street is closed between Washington and Wythe streets.

Crews are on scene, and barricades have been requested, police said.

The City Public Works has been notified.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915...
Police identify man killed in shooting at towing company
The measure bars any vehicle from having the front bumper higher than the back by four inches...
Governor Youngkin signs ‘Carolina Squat’ Ban
Henrico Schools says several bathrooms are closed at Glen Allen H.S. due to a rise in vandalism.
Vandalism causes several bathroom closures at a Henrico high school
Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more...
VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico man killed in Hull Street Road shooting identified

Latest News

A road closure sign
Part of road in Hanover County to close for culvert replacement
The project is expected to be complete in October
Weekday paving on Courthouse Road (Rt. 155) to begin Wednesday
A crash on I-95 north caused backups in Richmond on Friday afternoon.
Crash on I-95 near Arthur Ashe Boulevard causes backups
The Virginia Department of Transportation will close the Maury Street roundabout interchange...
VDOT to close Maury Street interchange for paving