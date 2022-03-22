Water main issue closes portion of Petersburg street
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A water main issue has closed a portion of a street in Petersburg.
Northbound Adams Street is closed between Washington and Wythe streets.
Crews are on scene, and barricades have been requested, police said.
The City Public Works has been notified.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.