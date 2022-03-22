Water main issue closes portion of Petersburg street

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A water main issue has closed a portion of a street in Petersburg.

Northbound Adams Street is closed between Washington and Wythe streets.

Crews are on scene, and barricades have been requested, police said.

The City Public Works has been notified.

