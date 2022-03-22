Healthcare Pros
VSU adjusts mask policy on campus

Virginia State University(Virginia State University)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University will no longer require students to wear masks in outdoor spaces on campus.

While masks will no longer be required outdoors, masks will still need to be worn in class and all buildings on campus.

The changes come as the positivity rate on campus is below 4% and the CDC describes the community levels for Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights and Chesterfield are described as low by the CDC.

“University leaders and health experts continue to evaluate our remaining campus health policies as we monitor the COVID-19 rate in our surrounding communities. We remain flexible to adjust more policies as conditions around us change. However, in order to keep our community safe, we also reserve the right to reinstate the mask requirements for outdoor spaces if conditions around us change.  We further reserve the right to require masks for any outdoor event that may present a significant risk to our community. As a reminder, our Health Services Department continues to offer free COVID-19 testing on campus,” a release said.

