Virginia Union receives $1 million grant for financial program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University received $1 million to help prepare students for careers in the financial industry.

The $1 million grant was given to the school by Bank of America for VUU’s Financial Program.

The program titled, “MORE” stands for My Opportunity Is Real Essential.

VUU says more stands on three key ideas:

Community outreach

A financial market lab with software to help students

Workforce development and assessment

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.