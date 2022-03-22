Healthcare Pros
Virginia Union receives $1 million grant for financial program

The $1 million grant was given to the school by Bank of America for VUU’s Financial Program.
The $1 million grant was given to the school by Bank of America for VUU's Financial Program.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University received $1 million to help prepare students for careers in the financial industry.

The $1 million grant was given to the school by Bank of America for VUU’s Financial Program.

The program titled, “MORE” stands for My Opportunity Is Real Essential.

VUU says more stands on three key ideas:

  • Community outreach
  • A financial market lab with software to help students
  • Workforce development and assessment

