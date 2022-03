(WWBT) - The Lady Rams took on Seton Hall on Monday in New Jersey in round two of the NIT Tournament.

The Rams put up a solid fight and held the Pirates to just 14 points in the 4th quarter, but sadly, VCU’s run will end here.

The final score was Seton Hall 70, VCU 67.

