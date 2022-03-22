UVA Football starts spring season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The sights and sounds of football are back at the University of Virginia.

Tuesday, March 22, saw the Cavaliers start practicing with new Head Coach Tony Elliot.

“I wanted to accomplish the practice expectations, and for me as the head coach, it was just a little things, seeing the guy strain and push and in mental toughness and getting on and off the field covering to the ball,” the coach said. “They’re going to make mistakes, but I want to see them push through mistakes.”

Tuesday also marked another milestone: the first time wide receiver Lavell Davis Jr. was able to practice since he tore is ACL last Spring.

“I’m just blessed to be to feel tired again and feel exhausted. I just really missed the little things, I really appreciate the little things that that comes with it now, you know? Kind of took it for granted,” Davis said.

The Cavaliers still have a lot of weapons from last year, mainly on the offensive side of the ball, headlined by quarterback Brennan Armstrong, a guy Elliot wants to see grow as a leader.

“I get the opportunity to start Coach Elliott’s era with our group of guys that we have, and now it’s my responsibility to set it off in the right note, and, you know, try to leave this place better than I found it,” Armstrong said.

