Tuesday Forecast: Best Weather Day of the Week

Showers and maybe storms likely tomorrow and Thursday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm with morning sun leading to afternoon clouds today. Rain chances go back up Tomorrow and Thursday

Tuesday: Morning sun, afternoon clouds. Partly sunny. Best weather day of the week! Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers in the morning. Showers become likely during the day and into the evening with a few rumbles of thunder as a cold front approaches from the west. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%) A low end severe storm threat

Thursday: Showers likely during the morning. Thunder is possible with a slight chance of a severe storm. A Few lingering showers possible into the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance 10%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy with a few showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Potential frost Sunday night or Monday night, with lows in the low 30s possible, especially in rural spots.

