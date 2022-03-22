Healthcare Pros
On This Day: A surprise assault on the English Colony by Powhatan Indians

Historians estimate around 350 colonists died in a surprise attack by the Powhatan Indians of the English settlers in 1622.(Encyclopedia Virginia)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On March 22, 1622 - 400 years ago - the Powhatan Massacre happened, also commonly called the Jamestown Massacre. It was a surprise attack by the Powhatan Indians of the English settlers.

Historians estimate around 350 colonists died on that Good Friday, a quarter of the colonial population at the time.

“I think that the words massacre, and uprising, like many other scholars of the period, is completely inappropriate now, in understanding the context of the exact situation. Something like an assault on the English colony is more appropriate because to use the word massacre or uprising implies that the native members of the Powhatan paramount chiefdom were effectively subdued by the English settlers who had come to Virginia shores by 1601, which is far from the case,” said Luke Pecoraro.

We’ve talked to Luke many times on the How We Got Here Podcast. He was with the Jamestown Yorktown Foundation for many years before becoming the director of archeology at the Drayton Hall Preservation Trust, just twelve miles from the city of Charleston, South Carolina. Hear more from Luke about this day in history in Episode 3 of Season 6 of our podcast:

