RPS leaders discuss proposed budget cuts; building new George Wythe High School

Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.(Richmond Public Schools)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During Monday night’s school board meeting, Richmond School leaders had a slew of topics on the agenda.

School leaders discussed moving forward with building a new George Wythe, laying out a community engagement process which is set to start next week.

Superintendent Jason Kamras noted that RPS will be moving forward with their engagement process whether or not they get the money that the city has been withholding.

Also, during the four-and-a-half-hour-long meeting, Richmond school leaders ended their budget discussions with no decision being made.

RPS still needs to cut $7 million out of the current proposal and match up with the mayor’s proposal.

Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras wants to cut five positions from the central office, which would save the district about $600,000.

He is also looking to reduce the textbook allocation by half a million, among several other cuts.

Ultimately, the board decided to defer the conversation to their next meeting.

Both the school board and city council must have budgets approved by May.

