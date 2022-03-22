RPS Board, City Council to meet about construction of new George Wythe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a saga we’ve all watched play out for more than a year. The Richmond school board and city council are at odds over the construction of a new George Wythe High School.

The power struggle has only grown between the city and Richmond school leaders over the last few months, as they both believe they should have control of building new schools.

On Tuesday, both parties are set to sit down and discuss what comes next in the process of building a new George Wythe.

Along with who has control, the two are also at odds over making sure the school stays on budget and getting it done, ideally within the next two years so the building can open in 2024.

In December, city council hit the brakes on a decision to give RPS $7 million to build George Wythe.

Then in February, Superintendent Jason Kamras said a contract for the design of the school is ready to go, as soon as the funding differences are resolved.

