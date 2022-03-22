Healthcare Pros
Police: Man found shot in convenience store parking lot

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after Richmond Police found a man shot in a convenience store parking lot.

Police say they found the man in a car in the parking lot of the 301 Express on Maury Street with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

Officers say it does not appear that the man was actually shot at the convenience store, but detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

