Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Part of road in Hanover County to close for culvert replacement

A road closure sign
A road closure sign(KEYC News Now, File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A section of Old Ridge Road will close in Hanover County for culvert replacement.

Old Ridge Road will be closed between New Market Mill Road and Hewlett Road on March 28 from 8 a.m. until about 4:30 p.m. on April 1.

VDOT posted the following detours:

  • Eastbound Old Ridge Rd. (Rt. 738) – Take Hewlett Rd. (Rt. 601) north to Verdon Rd. (Rt. 684) east to New Market Mill Rd. (Rt. 685) south back to Old Ridge Rd.
  • Westbound Old Ridge Rd. (Rt. 738) – Take New Market Mill Rd. (Rt. 685) north to Verdon Rd. (Rt. 684) west to Hewlett Rd. (Rt. 601) south back to Old Ridge Rd.

Anyone with questions on the project can call 800-367-7623.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The measure bars any vehicle from having the front bumper higher than the back by four inches...
Governor Youngkin signs ‘Carolina Squat’ Ban
Henrico Schools says several bathrooms are closed at Glen Allen H.S. due to a rise in vandalism.
Vandalism causes several bathroom closures at a Henrico high school
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915...
Police identify man killed in shooting at towing company
Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more...
VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia
Chesterfield fire responded to the home on St. Cecelia Drive where massive flames enveloped the...
VIDEO: Fire destroys roof of Midlothian home as fire crews battle flames

Latest News

The project is expected to be complete in October
Weekday paving on Courthouse Road (Rt. 155) to begin Wednesday
A crash on I-95 north caused backups in Richmond on Friday afternoon.
Crash on I-95 near Arthur Ashe Boulevard causes backups
The Virginia Department of Transportation will close the Maury Street roundabout interchange...
VDOT to close Maury Street interchange for paving
The street will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Grace Street to Broad Street...
Portion of 9th Street in Richmond closing for construction