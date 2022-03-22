Part of road in Hanover County to close for culvert replacement

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A section of Old Ridge Road will close in Hanover County for culvert replacement.

Old Ridge Road will be closed between New Market Mill Road and Hewlett Road on March 28 from 8 a.m. until about 4:30 p.m. on April 1.

VDOT posted the following detours:

Eastbound Old Ridge Rd. (Rt. 738) – Take Hewlett Rd. (Rt. 601) north to Verdon Rd. (Rt. 684) east to New Market Mill Rd. (Rt. 685) south back to Old Ridge Rd.

Westbound Old Ridge Rd. (Rt. 738) – Take New Market Mill Rd. (Rt. 685) north to Verdon Rd. (Rt. 684) west to Hewlett Rd. (Rt. 601) south back to Old Ridge Rd.

Anyone with questions on the project can call 800-367-7623.

