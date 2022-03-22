Healthcare Pros
Old Highland Springs High School will turn into community center

HCPS announced the plan on Monday, six months after the school's new building opened to...
HCPS announced the plan on Monday, six months after the school's new building opened to students. (Source: NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Residents in Henrico will be getting a new community center later this year.

Henrico County Schools says the former Highland Springs High School will be turned into a community hub called the Oak Avenue Complex.

HCPS announced the plan on Monday, six months after the school’s new building opened to students at the start of the year.

Inside the new Highland Springs High School

The center will provide residents with the following:

  • Health care
  • Mental health
  • Dental care services
  • Space for adult GED program classes
  • Food pantry

