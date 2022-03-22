Old Highland Springs High School will turn into community center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Residents in Henrico will be getting a new community center later this year.

Henrico County Schools says the former Highland Springs High School will be turned into a community hub called the Oak Avenue Complex.

HCPS announced the plan on Monday, six months after the school’s new building opened to students at the start of the year.

The center will provide residents with the following:

Health care

Mental health

Dental care services

Space for adult GED program classes

Food pantry

