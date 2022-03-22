News to Know for March 22: 5 people shot in 27 hours; Vandalism at Glen Allen High School; Terrific Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a string of shootings over the last 27 hours. Five people have been shot since Sunday, two of them have died. Let’s break down these shootings, along with our other top headlines.

A String of Violence In Richmond

Richmond Police

Around 10:00 last night, police responded to a shooting near a Mcdonald’s at Southside Plaza on Hull Street Road.

Police say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound in a parked car.

An Hour Later...

Police lights (WSMV)

Police were called to another shooting about two miles away at the 301 Express on Maury Street.

Police say they found a man in a car in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

Officers say it does not appear the man was actually shot at that convenience store, but detectives are still investigating.

Earlier In The Day Yesterday...

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a towing company on the city’s southside.

Police say they were called to On-Time Towing just before noon and found a man dead.

An employee told NBC12 the man showed up at the business because his car was towed.

The employee went on to say the man was angry, there was an altercation, and shots were fired.

But so far, police are not ready to confirm that. So far no arrests have been made.

Two Shootings On Sunday

*NOTE: This is a stock photo. (6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)

Officers are also continuing to investigate two shootings that happened on Sunday night.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot near the U.S. Court of Appeals.

A man was also grazed by a bullet in Montrose Heights Sunday night.

If you have any information about any of these shootings, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 80-4780-1000.

One Casino Gets A Second Chance

The One Casino and Resort is getting a second chance in Richmond.

A judge granted the city’s request to get the casino back on the ballot this November.

You may remember - Mayor Levar Stoney and nearly all of city council agreed on a new proposal.

It says that if voters approve the casino this November - the city would reduce the real estate tax by two cents.

Mayor Stoney’s office did release a statement saying:

“We will continue to advocate with the General Assembly to preserve our right to pursue this game-changing opportunity.”

Bathrooms Closed Due To Vandalism

In an email sent to families over the weekend, the principal said restrooms in four different hallways will be closed “effective immediately” and will remain cl

In Henrico - several bathrooms at Glen Allen High School are now closed due to a spike in vandalism.

A school spokesperson says students have been writing on stalls, and in one case, a soap dispenser was removed from the wall.

But the email sent to families over the weekend also mentioned “other activities in the restroom.” It left some parents concerned about what is going on.

“It’d be normal for any parent to kind of go there in their line of thinking. After speaking with my students and talking with administrators, I feel confident that it’s purely nothing out of the usual behavior-wise,” Glen Allen High School parent Danielle Harris said.

The district spokesperson says the “other activities” part referred to students loitering during class periods.

Roughly 2,000 students will use the main restrooms in the common areas of the school - which will allow staff to monitor them more closely.

Best Weather Day of The Week!

Today will be warm with some morning sun, which will lead to afternoon clouds.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Final Thought

“Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye.” --- Helen Keller

