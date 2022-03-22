Neighbors frustrated with Henrico makeshift roundabout

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Neighbors in Henrico’s east end are concerned about the county’s solution to their speeding problem.

A temporary roundabout was constructed at the intersection of Oak Hill Lane and Doron Lane. This is just one of several placed in five different neighborhoods across the county.

Henrico County Director of Public Works, Terrell Hughes, said these temporary roundabouts created with delineators are meant to reduce speeding concerns in those neighborhoods. However, neighbors say some are causing new safety concerns.

“They’re supposed to go around the yellow on the inside,” said Tiarra Brown, of Henrico. “They did not go the right way.”

Unfortunately, that is not uncommon with the temporary roundabout at Oak Hill Lane and Doron Lane off Mechanicsville Turnpike.

“All the time people go the wrong way; I consider it unsafe,” said Tara Adams, of Henrico.

“Had there been another car that did not know the other car was coming… they may have had a head-on collision,” Brown added.

This “roundabout” at Doron and Oak Hill Lanes has been a problem, according to one homeowner. She tells me cars aren’t following the proper rules and going in the wrong direction. #HenricoNews #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/0dVBIhHoHY — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) March 22, 2022

The roundabout was placed at the intersection several months ago to reduce speeding that comes off Mechanicsville Turnpike.

“When we went out, we observed some speeds; a lot of cars are speeding through that intersection,” Hughes said. “It’s a really wide intersection, and it doesn’t really slow cars down. Cars are coming off Route 360 driving 40-45 miles per hour on a 25-mile residential street.”

However, since the temporary roundabout was put in place, homeowners have only grown more frustrated.

“They are hard to navigate; they get knocked down constantly,” Adams said. “People run into them, go the wrong way; it is definitely a safety issue.”

The county has used speed bumps in the past to try and fix the problem, but since its revamped “traffic calming program” in Fall 2021, public works is now trying out different ways to slow down traffic.

“We try to design the roundabout with the signs and the way we set our posts [will] create deflection, or force cars to slow down and go around the roundabout,” Hughes said.

However, some drivers don’t always do that. On Tuesday, several drivers were seen speeding through the Oak Hill Lane intersection, despite the makeshift roundabout in place.

Additionally, temporary roundabouts in other locations across the county also saw a similar situation. One vehicle hit a delineator while going through the roundabout off Colleen Road. Another driver opted to disregard the circle overall.

“It’s a concern, but it’s a concern that we’re monitoring,” Hughes said.

Currently, five Henrico neighborhoods are outfitted with these temporary roundabouts:

Oak Hill Lane & Doron Lane (off Mechanicsville Turnpike)

Colleen Road & Subrenda Drive (near Sandston)

Four Mile Run Parkway & Greenwing Place (Varina)

Four Mile Run Parkway & Goldeneye Lane (Varina)

Charles Street & Miami Avenue (near Glenside Drive)

Charles Street & Dartmouth Avenue (near Glenside Drive)

Glendale Drive & Henrico Avenue (Tuckahoe)

However, some neighbors believe there are better options than the roundabouts.

“A long speed bump or a dip might be a little bit more efficient to slow down the vehicles,” Brown said.

County leaders have an informational meeting about the roundabouts scheduled for homeowners in the Fairfield neighborhood on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Fairfield Library.

