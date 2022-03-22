Healthcare Pros
Man sentenced to prison for 2019 Petersburg murder

(Source: Petersburg Bureau of Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to prison for a murder in Petersburg in 2019.

Jaquan Moultrie was found guilty of the first-degree murder and stabbing of Dajah Brown.

He was sentenced to a total of 85 years in prison, 80 for first-degree murder and five for unlawful stabbing in the commission of a felony.

The murder happened on March 24, 2019, in the 200 block of E. Fillmore Street.

