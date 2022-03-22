Healthcare Pros
Man killed in Richmond shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead following a shooting in Richmond Monday night.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street Road on March 21, shortly before 10 p.m.

A Richmond police spokesperson said officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

A death investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

