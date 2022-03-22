Investigation underway after shooting on Hilliard Road
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting near the 2300 block of Hilliard Road.
Police say a person has been transported to the hospital, and police aren’t seeking anyone in connection to this shooting.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.