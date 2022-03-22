Investigation underway after shooting on Hilliard Road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday morning.

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of a shooting near the area of 2300 Block HILLIARD RD. Updates provided as needed or when available. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 22, 2022

Officers responded to a shooting near the 2300 block of Hilliard Road.

Police say a person has been transported to the hospital, and police aren’t seeking anyone in connection to this shooting.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

