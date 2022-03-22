Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Investigation underway after shooting on Hilliard Road

Officers responded to a shooting near the 2300 block of Hilliard Road.
Officers responded to a shooting near the 2300 block of Hilliard Road.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting near the 2300 block of Hilliard Road.

Police say a person has been transported to the hospital, and police aren’t seeking anyone in connection to this shooting.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The measure bars any vehicle from having the front bumper higher than the back by four inches...
Governor Youngkin signs ‘Carolina Squat’ Ban
Henrico Schools says several bathrooms are closed at Glen Allen H.S. due to a rise in vandalism.
Vandalism causes several bathroom closures at a Henrico high school
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915...
Police investigate deadly shooting at towing company along Richmond Highway
Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more...
VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia
Chesterfield fire responded to the home on St. Cecelia Drive where massive flames enveloped the...
VIDEO: Fire destroys roof of Midlothian home as fire crews battle flames

Latest News

RPS school leaders and city council are set to meet on March 22 to discuss plans for the high...
RPS Board, City Council to meet about construction of new George Wythe
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico man killed in Hull Street Road shooting identified
Historians estimate around 350 colonists died in a surprise attack by the Powhatan Indians of...
On This Day: A surprise assault on the English Colony by Powhatan Indians
The project is expected to be complete in October
Weekday paving on Courthouse Road (Rt. 155) to begin Wednesday