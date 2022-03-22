Henrico man killed in Hull Street Road shooting identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Monday night.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street Road on March 21, shortly before 10 p.m.

A Richmond police spokesperson said officers found Jayce Folkner, 29, of Henrico unresponsive in a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound. Folkner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

