Henrico County leaders to discuss proposed budget, water and sewer rate increase

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, Henrico County leaders will hold a public hearing on the county’s proposed budget, and introduce a proposal that would raise water and sewer bills.

The county’s proposed budget includes a $1.1 billion general fund and $177 million for capital projects. It also includes a two-cent reduction in real estate tax and would give nearly $603 million to Henrico County Public Schools.

There’s also funding for new positions, including 22 police officers, 11 firefighters, and 84 teaching positions.

Also, at Tuesday’s meeting, the board is set to introduce a proposal that would raise water and sewer bills.

If it gets approved, the average utility bill in Henrico would go up by about $6.32. That’s roughly the same rate increase the county approved last year.

The board is set to have a public hearing on the matter next month.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m.

