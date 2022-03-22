Hanover Fire-EMS crews rescue cat from fire

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A cat has fully recovered following a fire thanks to Hanover Fire-EMS crews.

Firefighters were called to a house fire along Shady Grove Road on March 21.

Crews found a kitchen fire, and it was quickly put out.

Everyone inside the house got out safely, and a cat was rescued.

After putting out the fire, crews gave oxygen and support to the cat named Smokey. Officials said Smokey made a full recovery.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is being investigated.

