Hanover Fire-EMS crews rescue cat from fire

The cat made a full recovery.(Hanover Fire-EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A cat has fully recovered following a fire thanks to Hanover Fire-EMS crews.

Firefighters were called to a house fire along Shady Grove Road on March 21.

Crews found a kitchen fire, and it was quickly put out.

Everyone inside the house got out safely, and a cat was rescued.

After putting out the fire, crews gave oxygen and support to the cat named Smokey. Officials said Smokey made a full recovery.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

