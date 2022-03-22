Fluvanna County monitoring McIver Lake Dam

FLUVANNA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Fluvanna County officials are monitoring McIver Lake Dam after it was notified that there was an imminent failure.

Officials said the privately-owned dam and lake are not easily accessible by vehicle.

Around 2 p.m. on March 21, the county was notified “of an imminent dam failure in the southern region of the county.”

As of Monday evening, Gov. Glenn Youngkin invoked a section of Virginia’s code that allowed the county to take all the necessary actions to alleviate the imminent failure of the dam.

“Pumping apparatus has been on-site since midnight last night, pumping at approximately 1,000 gallons per minute. Additional pumping equipment is headed to the site to aid in remediation efforts,” a release said.

Property owners in the area have been told about the situation.

As of Tuesday morning, the dam is still holding.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.