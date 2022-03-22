Healthcare Pros
Fluvanna County monitoring McIver Lake Dam

Fluvanna County is monitoring McIver Lake Dam.
Fluvanna County is monitoring McIver Lake Dam.(Fluvanna County)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT
FLUVANNA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Fluvanna County officials are monitoring McIver Lake Dam after it was notified that there was an imminent failure.

Officials said the privately-owned dam and lake are not easily accessible by vehicle.

Around 2 p.m. on March 21, the county was notified “of an imminent dam failure in the southern region of the county.”

As of Monday evening, Gov. Glenn Youngkin invoked a section of Virginia’s code that allowed the county to take all the necessary actions to alleviate the imminent failure of the dam.

“Pumping apparatus has been on-site since midnight last night, pumping at approximately 1,000 gallons per minute. Additional pumping equipment is headed to the site to aid in remediation efforts,” a release said.

Property owners in the area have been told about the situation.

As of Tuesday morning, the dam is still holding.

