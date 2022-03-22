Healthcare Pros
Ex-colleagues praise Youngkin’s elections commissioner

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has tapped a former local elections official and ex-aide to a far-right-wing state senator to serve as Virginia’s elections commissioner.

The move sparked criticism Monday from both Democratic lawmakers and the GOP senator, while former colleagues of the nominee defended her as highly qualified.

The Youngkin administration quietly rolled out Susan Beals’ selection as the new commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections on Friday evening.

Beals previously served on the Chesterfield County Electoral Board and worked as a staffer for conservative firebrand state Sen. Amanda Chase, a promoter of former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

