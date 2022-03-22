Ex-colleagues praise Youngkin’s elections commissioner

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has tapped a former local elections official and ex-aide to a far-right-wing state senator to serve as Virginia’s elections commissioner.

The move sparked criticism Monday from both Democratic lawmakers and the GOP senator, while former colleagues of the nominee defended her as highly qualified.

The Youngkin administration quietly rolled out Susan Beals’ selection as the new commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections on Friday evening.

Beals previously served on the Chesterfield County Electoral Board and worked as a staffer for conservative firebrand state Sen. Amanda Chase, a promoter of former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

