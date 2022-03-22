Healthcare Pros
Contractors will soon start filling 1900s mine shaft in Midlothian

The Virginia Department of Energy said work will soon start to fill an abandoned mine shaft in...
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - This week, the Virginia Department of Energy said work to fill an early 1900s coal mining shaft in Midlothian will start after the department said it was “now causing problems along Route 60 in Midlothian.”

Tarah Kesterson, a public relations manager with the Virginia Department of Energy, said the area around the shaft in a wooded area near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Old Buckingham Road is starting to subside.

“Subsidence is a common problem with historic mining, especially in the Richmond coalfield basin,” she said.

Kesterson said contractors from Lightner Excavating will use stone and grout to fill the void once used as a prime source of coal mining.

“They’ll fill that hole with some grout and gravel and other things and trying to stabilize it so that we won’t have that issue where the ground starts to subside some more,” Kesterson said.

Kesterson said the work would be done with help from an Abandoned Mine Land grant of $99,495.45.

According to Kesterson, this is one of the projects tackled by the Abandoned Mine Land program, which was created in 1981 to reclaim issues caused by coal mining before 1977.

These federal funds come from the Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation Enforcement.

Kesterson said this work marks the third subsidence project done in Midlothian over the last few months.

Other projects, including one near Western Chesterfield, also worked to fill the void caused by an abandoned mine shaft across the street from homes.

“There are thousands of features left behind from coal mining that occurred before that pivotal time of having laws or regulations in place,” Kesterson said. “We have projects slated and inventory of those that pose the highest risk. It’s always on our list to hopefully, one day, reclaim all of these sites.”

The Hanson Shaft Closure project is expected to be done in the next two months.

The Virginia Department of Energy also has an online mapping system to see features identified from mining sites around the state.

To learn more about the abandoned mine land program, click here.

