Chesterfield leaders to host public hearing on budget proposal

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents will have the chance to weigh in on the county’s proposed budget on Wednesday.

The proposal has more than $50 million worth of tax relief measures, according to the county’s Deputy Finance Administrator.

They include cutting the real estate tax and vehicle registration fees.

However, there’s also a proposed increase in utility rates. That could drive up the cost of water and sewer rates by a few dollars per month.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 6:00 p.m.

