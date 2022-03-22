Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chesterfield leaders to host public hearing on budget proposal

Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County(Chesterfield County)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents will have the chance to weigh in on the county’s proposed budget on Wednesday.

Chesterfield leaders focus on tax relief, workforce initiatives for proposed budget

The proposal has more than $50 million worth of tax relief measures, according to the county’s Deputy Finance Administrator.

They include cutting the real estate tax and vehicle registration fees.

However, there’s also a proposed increase in utility rates. That could drive up the cost of water and sewer rates by a few dollars per month.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The measure bars any vehicle from having the front bumper higher than the back by four inches...
Governor Youngkin signs ‘Carolina Squat’ Ban
Henrico Schools says several bathrooms are closed at Glen Allen H.S. due to a rise in vandalism.
Vandalism causes several bathroom closures at a Henrico high school
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915...
Police investigate deadly shooting at towing company along Richmond Highway
Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more...
VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia
Chesterfield fire responded to the home on St. Cecelia Drive where massive flames enveloped the...
VIDEO: Fire destroys roof of Midlothian home as fire crews battle flames

Latest News

RPS school leaders and city council are set to meet on March 22 to discuss plans for the high...
RPS Board, City Council to meet about construction of new George Wythe
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico man killed in Hull Street Road shooting identified
Historians estimate around 350 colonists died in a surprise attack by the Powhatan Indians of...
On This Day: A surprise assault on the English Colony by Powhatan Indians
The project is expected to be complete in October
Weekday paving on Courthouse Road (Rt. 155) to begin Wednesday