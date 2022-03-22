Chesterfield leaders to host public hearing on budget proposal
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents will have the chance to weigh in on the county’s proposed budget on Wednesday.
The proposal has more than $50 million worth of tax relief measures, according to the county’s Deputy Finance Administrator.
They include cutting the real estate tax and vehicle registration fees.
However, there’s also a proposed increase in utility rates. That could drive up the cost of water and sewer rates by a few dollars per month.
Wednesday’s meeting starts at 6:00 p.m.
