Chesterfield family searches for missing emotional support dog
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Right now, a Chesterfield family needs your help to find a missing emotional support dog.
The chocolate lab Henry is an emotional support animal for a local senior with Alzheimer’s.
He was last seen in the area of Sanchez Road on March 6.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonial Jeffery Katz is offering a $300 reward for information that leads to finding Henry.
If you see him, don’t call his name or chase him.
Call 804-229-5691 or 804-901-4356 right away.
