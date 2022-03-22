Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chesterfield family searches for missing emotional support dog

Henry was last seen in the area of Sanchez Road on March 6.
Henry was last seen in the area of Sanchez Road on March 6.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Right now, a Chesterfield family needs your help to find a missing emotional support dog.

Could REALLY use your help Chesterfield! This is Henry. He’s been missing since March 6th. Henry is an emotional...

Posted by Chesterfield County Police Chief, Col. Jeffrey S. Katz on Monday, March 21, 2022

The chocolate lab Henry is an emotional support animal for a local senior with Alzheimer’s.

He was last seen in the area of Sanchez Road on March 6.

Chesterfield Police Chief Colonial Jeffery Katz is offering a $300 reward for information that leads to finding Henry.

If you see him, don’t call his name or chase him.

Call 804-229-5691 or 804-901-4356 right away.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico Schools says several bathrooms are closed at Glen Allen H.S. due to a rise in vandalism.
Vandalism causes several bathroom closures at a Henrico high school
The measure bars any vehicle from having the front bumper higher than the back by four inches...
Governor Youngkin signs ‘Carolina Squat’ Ban
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915...
Police investigate deadly shooting at towing company along Richmond Highway
Chesterfield fire responded to the home on St. Cecelia Drive where massive flames enveloped the...
VIDEO: Fire destroys roof of Midlothian home as fire crews battle flames
Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more...
VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia

Latest News

The $1 million grant was given to the school by Bank of America for VUU’s Financial Program.
Virginia Union receives $1 million grant for financial program
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services held a ceremony for Virginia Women Veterans Week...
Ceremony for Virginia Women Veterans Week held in Richmond
HCPS announced the plan on Monday, six months after the school's new building opened to...
Old Highland Springs High School will turn into community center
The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m.
Henrico County leaders to discuss proposed budget, water and sewer rate increase