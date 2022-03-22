Chesterfield family searches for missing emotional support dog

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Right now, a Chesterfield family needs your help to find a missing emotional support dog.

Could REALLY use your help Chesterfield! This is Henry. He’s been missing since March 6th. Henry is an emotional... Posted by Chesterfield County Police Chief, Col. Jeffrey S. Katz on Monday, March 21, 2022

The chocolate lab Henry is an emotional support animal for a local senior with Alzheimer’s.

He was last seen in the area of Sanchez Road on March 6.

Chesterfield Police Chief Colonial Jeffery Katz is offering a $300 reward for information that leads to finding Henry.

If you see him, don’t call his name or chase him.

Call 804-229-5691 or 804-901-4356 right away.

