Celebration held for Randolph-Macon’s D3 championship

The Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets’ men’s basketball team brought home the Division III national...
The Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets’ men’s basketball team brought home the Division III national title to Ashland.(NBC12)
By Simone Cuccurullo
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets’ men’s basketball team brought home the Division III national title to Ashland.

Students and staff gathered on campus Monday evening to celebrate the big win.

“It’s fantastic, honestly. I can feel the school pride going around. After COVID, it diminished a lot, and this is the spark we needed to get things going again,” Josh Walker, a junior, said.

Junior point guard Josh Talbert led the team in their title win against the Elmhurst Blue jays, with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

“It’s been awesome just to see this love from the community and all the students and faculty. It’s really been a lot to soak in, and it’s been awesome,” Talbert said.

Students, staff, faculty and fans gathered on the lawn for dinner, making their way into Crenshaw Gymnasium for a special ceremony.

The team will be losing a few key players next year, like Buzz Anthony, but Talbert said he already has high expectations for his senior season.

