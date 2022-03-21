Woman uninjured after vehicle crashes into Hanover gas station

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is uninjured after her vehicle crashed into a gas station in Hanover Sunday night.

At 8:22 p.m., deputies responded to the Fas Mart located at the intersection of Sliding Hill Road and Atlee Station Road for the report of a vehicle crashing into the building.

Deputies say the driver had an apparent medical emergency as she was entering the parking spot in front of the building. The vehicle entered the building and broke a couple of glass windows and crashed into the gaming machines.

The driver was evaluated by medical personnel and did not sustain any injuries.

Deputies say no customers or employees at the gas station were injured.

A building inspector was able to determine that there seemed to be no structural damage to the building.

