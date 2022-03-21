Healthcare Pros
What to do before you leave your job

By Rachel DePompa
Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 33 million Americans have quit their jobs since the spring of 2021, and it’s been dubbed the “great resignation”.

If you’re thinking it’s time for a new job, make sure you go through this financial checklist at your old one.

Our partners at the financial website NerdWallet put this list together.

If you’re thinking of changing careers use your flexible spending account, it doesn’t move from one job to the next.

You’ll lose that money altogether when you resign. However, there is one exception: if you opt for COBRA coverage you may be able to keep your health care FSA.

If you have health insurance through your employer, take care of all your routine doctor appointments or anything you’ve been putting off before your insurance runs out.

Investigate your vacation and sick leave.

Companies differ on how they handle accrued vacation time, some will cut you a check when you leave, and others will pay out a set number of hours.

Use up any time you will lose, you’ve earned those days.

Finally, research your 401-K fees. Make sure you understand them so you can quickly decide what to do with your account when you leave.

