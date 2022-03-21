Healthcare Pros
VIDEO: Fire destroys roof of Midlothian home as fire crews battle flames

Chesterfield fire responded to the home on St. Cecelia Drive where massive flames enveloped the...
Chesterfield fire responded to the home on St. Cecelia Drive where massive flames enveloped the roof of the home.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - A massive house fire leaves five people without a home as crews continue to investigate the cause.

Just after 8 a.m. on Sunday Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to a house fire on St. Cecilia Drive near Southshore Drive and Hull Street Road.

Drone footage from NBC12 viewer Mark Davidson shows crews from Chesterfield battling the flames earlier today.

No injuries were reported but three adults and two children have nowhere to sleep. The American Red Cross is helping them tonight.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

