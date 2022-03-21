Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia

Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more...
Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more cases associated with the BA.2 variant.(AP)
By Henry Graff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department says the BA.2 variant has been detected in low levels in Virginia. But, its parent, omicron, is still the predominant strain.

VDH works with the state lab to sequence and detect COVID-19 variants. Doctor Julia Murphy, with state’s COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more cases associated with the BA.2 variant.

She says that’s because the new variant is one and a half times more transmissible. But Dr. Murphy also says it’s not causing severe illness or hospitalizations at this point.

“In part what happens in the future is shaped by what we do now. And now is the time for preparation, not the time for panic,” Dr. Julia Murphy, VDH COVID-19 Response Team.

The variant has already caused cases to increase in other parts of the world. It is estimated to account for about 25% or 30% of new cases in the U.S.

“We think that if you were infected with the omicron and/or you have been vaccinated, a very important point, we think the likelihood you would become infected with this BA.2 variant is low,” said Dr. Murphy.

State health officials say they don’t anticipate that the BA.2 variant would cause nearly the rise or spike in cases as we saw last year with omicron.

But, only about one-third of Virginians considered boosted. The health department says vaccines and boosters widely available.

“Like with most viruses, same message still applies, hand washing. If you feel you are in and enclosed area and you feel comfortable wearing a mask, you may do so,” said Okey Utah, Richmond City Health Epidemiologist.

With the improved weather, health leaders are also encouraging better ventilation. If you are at an indoor meeting, move it outside or open a window.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield fire responded to the home on St. Cecelia Drive where massive flames enveloped the...
VIDEO: Fire destroys roof of Midlothian home as fire crews battle flames
Police lights
Richmond police investigating shooting on city’s southside
Christopher Baugh, 50, is wanted in Dinwiddie and Prince George County on breaking and entering...
Police looking for man wanted in two counties
The men's basketball team came home on Sunday to a sea of their biggest supporters, celebrating...
Randolph-Macon men’s basketball returns to Ashland national champions
Henrico Police reopened a portion of the Westham neighborhood after they closed down several...
‘It is shocking’: Henrico residents react to police investigation into ‘potentially hazardous materials’ inside Durwood Crescent home

Latest News

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 3.6%
Virginia sees slight increase in positivity rate | Less than 500 new cases reported
VCU Emergency hospital entrance in Richmond.
Virginia ranked as one of the best states prepared for public health emergencies
A Richmond man is hoping to get an important message to doctors and nurses at VCU medical...
‘I want to reunite with them:’ Man wants to thank VCU medical team after 114 days in hospital with COVID-19
(FILE)
Federal funding for COVID-19 tests, treatment, and vaccines drying up