Vandalism causes several bathrooms closures at a Henrico high school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Immediate changes are in place at Glen Allen High School due to a rise in vandalism in restrooms, according to administrators.

In an email sent to families over the weekend, the principal said restrooms in four different hallways will be closed “effective immediately” and will remain closed until future notice.

“The vandalism includes students writing on bathroom stalls and in one instance a soap dispenser was removed from the wall,” said Henrico County Public Schools spokeswoman Eileen Cox. “This causes additional, un-necessary work for custodial staff.”

However, several parents were left concerned after the email mentioned “other activities in our restrooms” being another reason why they were closed.

“The principal was referring to students loitering in the restrooms during class periods, not anything more serious,” Cox said.

According to Cox, there are no safety concerns regarding the bathrooms at Glen Allen High School.

Due to the closures, restrooms will remain open in the common areas of the school.

“Making use of the main restrooms in common areas allows school staff to monitor foot traffic more closely in and out of the restrooms while still providing adequate facilities for student use,” Cox said.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, during the 2020-2021 school year Glen Allen High School had more than 2,000 students enrolled. School officials said there are adequate facilities available even with the closure of the other bathrooms.

