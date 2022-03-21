Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Vandalism causes several bathrooms closures at a Henrico high school

Henrico Schools says several bathrooms are closed at Glen Allen H.S. due to a rise in vandalism.
Henrico Schools says several bathrooms are closed at Glen Allen H.S. due to a rise in vandalism.(NBC12)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Immediate changes are in place at Glen Allen High School due to a rise in vandalism in restrooms, according to administrators.

In an email sent to families over the weekend, the principal said restrooms in four different hallways will be closed “effective immediately” and will remain closed until future notice.

“The vandalism includes students writing on bathroom stalls and in one instance a soap dispenser was removed from the wall,” said Henrico County Public Schools spokeswoman Eileen Cox. “This causes additional, un-necessary work for custodial staff.”

However, several parents were left concerned after the email mentioned “other activities in our restrooms” being another reason why they were closed.

“The principal was referring to students loitering in the restrooms during class periods, not anything more serious,” Cox said.

According to Cox, there are no safety concerns regarding the bathrooms at Glen Allen High School.

Due to the closures, restrooms will remain open in the common areas of the school.

“Making use of the main restrooms in common areas allows school staff to monitor foot traffic more closely in and out of the restrooms while still providing adequate facilities for student use,” Cox said.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, during the 2020-2021 school year Glen Allen High School had more than 2,000 students enrolled. School officials said there are adequate facilities available even with the closure of the other bathrooms.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield fire responded to the home on St. Cecelia Drive where massive flames enveloped the...
VIDEO: Fire destroys roof of Midlothian home as fire crews battle flames
Police lights
Richmond police investigating shooting on city’s southside
Christopher Baugh, 50, is wanted in Dinwiddie and Prince George County on breaking and entering...
Police looking for man wanted in two counties
The men's basketball team came home on Sunday to a sea of their biggest supporters, celebrating...
Randolph-Macon men’s basketball returns to Ashland national champions
Henrico Police reopened a portion of the Westham neighborhood after they closed down several...
‘It is shocking’: Henrico residents react to police investigation into ‘potentially hazardous materials’ inside Durwood Crescent home

Latest News

Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary is now accepting donations for Isaiah's wheelchair
Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary hosts wheelchair fundraiser for sheep
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
Chesterfield Police search for missing woman last seen leaving her home
Virginia Lottery warns consumers to watch out for fake lottery scams
students back to school
Fox Elementary students resume in-person learning at First Baptist Church