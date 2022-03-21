Vandalism causes several bathroom closures at a Henrico high school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Immediate changes are in place at Glen Allen High School due to a rise in vandalism in restrooms, according to administrators.

In an email sent to families over the weekend, the principal said restrooms in four different hallways will be closed “effective immediately” and remain closed until future notice.

While the email left several parents concerned, Danielle Harris said she’s pleased the school is trying to do something to curb the problem.

“This day in age that we live in, you can never be too cautious,” Harris said.

Harris has two kids at the high school. She said she had heard from them about issues happening at the school.

“Concerning observations about destruction of property, vandalism, things like that,” she said. “Just a little bit beyond a normal realm of vandalism.”

Over the weekend, administrators sent an email to families saying due to the rise in vandalism and “other activities,” the restrooms in four hallways are closed effective immediately.

However, the phrase “other activities” left some parents worried.

“It’d be normal for any parent to go there in their line of thinking,” Harris said. “After speaking with my students and talking with administrators, I feel confident that it’s purely nothing out of the usual behavior-wise.”

“The principal was referring to students loitering in the restrooms during class periods, not anything more serious,” said Henrico County Public Schools spokeswoman Eileen Cox.

Meanwhile, the vandalism in the bathroom included students writing on bathroom stalls, and in one case, a soap dispenser was removed from the wall.

“This causes additional, unnecessary work for custodial staff,” Cox said.

Due to the closures, the main restrooms will remain open in the school’s common areas.

“Making use of the main restrooms in common areas allows school staff to monitor foot traffic more closely in and out of the restrooms while still providing adequate facilities for student use,” Cox said.

“I think the hope is this behavior doesn’t continue and that closely monitoring it will curtail this kind of activity and behavior,” Harris said.

According to Cox, there are no safety concerns regarding Glen Allen High School bathrooms.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, during the 2020-2021 school year, Glen Allen High School had more than 2,000 students enrolled. School officials said there are adequate facilities available even with the closure of the other bathrooms.

