UVA men’s basketball defeats North Texas in NIT, 71-69

DENTON, Texas. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia men’s basketball team beat North Texas in the NIT second round 71-69.

In overtime, UVA narrowly escaped defeat thanks to Kihei Clark who missed the first but made the second free throw jumping the score up to two points.

The Cavaliers are going to play St. Bonaventure in the Quarterfinals next week.

