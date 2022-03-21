Healthcare Pros
UVA men’s basketball defeats North Texas in NIT, 71-69

The University of Virginia spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from the university.(WDBJ)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DENTON, Texas. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia men’s basketball team beat North Texas in the NIT second round 71-69.

In overtime, UVA narrowly escaped defeat thanks to Kihei Clark who missed the first but made the second free throw jumping the score up to two points.

The Cavaliers are going to play St. Bonaventure in the Quarterfinals next week.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

