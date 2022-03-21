United Way offers free tax preparation services for residents all over central Va

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg is offering their annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program free for anyone making less than $58,000 annually.

With the April 18 tax deadline quickly approaching, this program helps lower to moderate income families navigate the changes in tax credits and maximize their tax refund. Because of expanded Child Care Tax Credit and changes to the Earned Income Tax Credit, many households are eligible for bigger returns.

“Tax season can be a make-or-break time of the year for families and individuals making less than $58,000,” said James Taylor, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg. “For nearly two decades, our Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program has been one of our organization’s most impactful programs. We are ready for another busy tax season helping those in our community.”

A combination of in-person and virtual tax preparation sites will be offered. Participating sites and latest updates can be found on the program’s website.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.