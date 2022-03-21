Richmond SPCA hosts 20th Annual Dog Jog fully in-person

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA is hosting their 20th Annual Dog Jog and 5K run to raise funds for the shelter. Their first fully in-person Dog Jog since 2019.

The hybrid event held last year raised more than $153,000 for the shelter to guarantee thousands of homeless animals in the shelters have the chance to live a new happier life once again and to run their full service veterinary hospital funded that provides pet care at reduced costs.

As of now, the nonprofit is hoping to reach a goal of 1,000 registrations and a fundraising goal of $200,000. They currently have 710 registrations including 358 dogs and over $155,000 raised already.

Along with the leisurely one-mile Dog Jog, attendees can also enjoy a “Little Paws” fun run at 10:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9:30 a.m.

Participants can also learn about some of the latest family-friendly and pet-related products during the vendor fair that opens at 9 a.m. The Pets’ Fun Zone gives dogs and their owners the chance to try out an agility obstacle course with SPCA trainers.

The event also has fun for the little ones with the Kids’ Fun Zone that features a bounce house and slide, crafts and face painting.

The Dog Jog will take place Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SPCA on 2519 Hermitage Road. The road will be closed in front of the Robins-Starr Humane Center during the event. Sign up to register for the event here.

