Richmond gas prices starting to fall, according to Gas Buddy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The pain at the pump is slowly wearing off as gas prices fell 17.1 cents per gallon this past week, averaging $4.03 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 64.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.59 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $5.49 per gallon, which is an $1.09 per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

