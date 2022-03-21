Healthcare Pros
Richmond gas prices starting to fall, according to Gas Buddy

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The pain at the pump is slowly wearing off as gas prices fell 17.1 cents per gallon this past week, averaging $4.03 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 64.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.59 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $5.49 per gallon, which is an $1.09 per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

