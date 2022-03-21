COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect they say was involved in a Shell gas station burglary last month.

Police say on Feb. 11, 2022, the Shell gas station at 423 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights was broken into around 3:35 a.m.

The suspect drove a dark-colored Dodge Caravan that appeared to have a broken left rear brake light.

Police search for suspect involved in Shell gas station burglary last month (Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.