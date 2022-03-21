Police search for suspect involved in Shell gas station burglary last month
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect they say was involved in a Shell gas station burglary last month.
Police say on Feb. 11, 2022, the Shell gas station at 423 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights was broken into around 3:35 a.m.
The suspect drove a dark-colored Dodge Caravan that appeared to have a broken left rear brake light.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
