Police investigate deadly shooting at towing company along Richmond Highway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting along Richmond Highway at On Time Towing.

Officers were called just before noon on Monday to the 1900 block of Richmond Highway on March 21.

At the scene, officers found a man in the parking lot of On Time Towing with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. No arrests have been made.

An employee said the man showed up at the business because his car was towed to the lot. The employee went on to say the man was angry, there was an altercation, and shots were fired. Police have not confirmed that.

“Detectives have not released anything that might have led up to any circumstances or motive,” Richmond Police spokesman James Mercante said. “Usually, after a day or two, detectives will hopefully provide more information such as the identification of the person who passed and, of course, any charges or arrests that are made.”

Police spent several hours, well into the evening at the scene.

“Detectives are investigating the case, they interviewed witnesses who are on the scene, they took statements from employees of the business and other people who witnessed the event, and they’re also reviewing video from the business,” Mercante said.

Police would not say if the gunfire was exchanged or how many shots rang out, but the employee said he heard multiple gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

