Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police investigate deadly shooting at towing company along Richmond Highway

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting along Richmond Highway at On Time Towing.

Officers were called just before noon on Monday to the 1900 block of Richmond Highway on March 21.

At the scene, officers found a man in the parking lot of On Time Towing with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. No arrests have been made.

An employee said the man showed up at the business because his car was towed to the lot. The employee went on to say the man was angry, there was an altercation, and shots were fired. Police have not confirmed that.

“Detectives have not released anything that might have led up to any circumstances or motive,” Richmond Police spokesman James Mercante said. “Usually, after a day or two, detectives will hopefully provide more information such as the identification of the person who passed and, of course, any charges or arrests that are made.”

Police spent several hours, well into the evening at the scene.

“Detectives are investigating the case, they interviewed witnesses who are on the scene, they took statements from employees of the business and other people who witnessed the event, and they’re also reviewing video from the business,” Mercante said.

Police would not say if the gunfire was exchanged or how many shots rang out, but the employee said he heard multiple gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield fire responded to the home on St. Cecelia Drive where massive flames enveloped the...
VIDEO: Fire destroys roof of Midlothian home as fire crews battle flames
Police lights
Richmond police investigating shooting on city’s southside
Christopher Baugh, 50, is wanted in Dinwiddie and Prince George County on breaking and entering...
Police looking for man wanted in two counties
The measure bars any vehicle from having the front bumper higher than the back by four inches...
Governor Youngkin signs ‘Carolina Squat’ Ban
The men's basketball team came home on Sunday to a sea of their biggest supporters, celebrating...
Randolph-Macon men’s basketball returns to Ashland national champions

Latest News

RPS school leaders vote to renovate existing Fox Elementary building during special meeting
Fox Elementary students resume in-person learning at First Baptist Church
Police investigate deadly shooting at towing company along Richmond Highway
Police investigate deadly shooting at towing company along Richmond Highway
Fox Elementary returns to in-person learning at First Baptist Church
Fox Elementary returns to in-person learning at First Baptist Church
‘It’s like nauseating rotten eggs’: Next steps to address smell complaints from Skinquarter...
‘It’s like nauseating rotten eggs’: Next steps to address smell complaints from Skinquarter Landfill
In the next 90 days, Skinquarter Landfill will need to submit an odor management plan to the...
‘It’s like nauseating rotten eggs’: Next steps to address smell complaints from Skinquarter Landfill