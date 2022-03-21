Police investigate deadly shooting along Richmond Highway
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting along Richmond Highway.
Officers were called just before noon on Monday to the 1900 block of Richmond Highway on March 21.
At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
