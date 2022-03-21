Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Person suffering from injuries after shot near MCV Campus

File photo
File photo(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are currently responding to a shooting that took place just off of MCV Campus.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday March 20, VCU police sent an alert out to students reporting a shooting taking place at a private facility telling students to avoid the 1000 block of East Main Street.

Another alert was sent out 20 minutes later by VCU saying students can resume normal activities.

One person was found with injuries. The person harmed was not affiliated with VCU according to the alert.

Richmond police are now handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico Police reopened a portion of the Westham neighborhood after they closed down several...
‘It is shocking’: Henrico residents react to police investigation into ‘potentially hazardous materials’ inside Durwood Crescent home
Police were called shortly before 8 p.m. on March 18 to Claiborne Street and South Allen Avenue.
Man fighting for life following Friday evening shooting
Christopher Baugh, 50, is wanted in Dinwiddie and Prince George County on breaking and entering...
Police looking for man wanted in two counties
Police lights
Richmond police investigating shooting on city’s southside
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Woman killed in Petersburg hit-and-run

Latest News

The Byrne Street USO club functioned as a space for African Americans in Petersburg to...
Department of Historic Resources adds three central VA historic sites
The University of Virginia spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from...
UVA men’s basketball defeats North Texas in NIT, 71-69
Chesterfield fire responded to the home on St. Cecelia Drive where massive flames enveloped the...
VIDEO: Fire destroys roof of Midlothian home as fire crews battle flames
VIDEO: Fire destroys roof of Midlothian home as fire crews battle flame
VIDEO: Fire destroys roof of Midlothian home as fire crews battle flame