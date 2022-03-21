Person suffering from injuries after shot near MCV Campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are currently responding to a shooting that took place just off of MCV Campus.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday March 20, VCU police sent an alert out to students reporting a shooting taking place at a private facility telling students to avoid the 1000 block of East Main Street.

Another alert was sent out 20 minutes later by VCU saying students can resume normal activities.

One person was found with injuries. The person harmed was not affiliated with VCU according to the alert.

Richmond police are now handling the investigation.

