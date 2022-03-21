News to Know for March 21: Randolph-Macon basketball champs; Massive Chesterfield house fire; Pleasant, warm day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When you talk about the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets, you might want to start referring to them as national champions from now on! Let’s dive into their big win on top of our other headlines!

National Champion Yellow Jackets Return Home!

The Randolph-Macon Men’s Basketball Team arrived home in style after dancing all the way through the Division 3 NCAA Tournament!

The team delivered the school its first NCAA title in any sport - so celebrations are certainly in order.

The Yellow Jackets got quite the warm welcome back home in Ashland Sunday after defeating Elmhurst 75 to 45 in the championship game.

However, head coach Josh Merkel has a lot more to celebrate than the championship - his team set a program record for wins - going 33 and 1 overall.

“You see the energy and the joy that it comes from and for the players and the families and the Randolph Macon family it’s been truly awesome,” Merkel said. “The journey is what makes it special and the people you can share it.”

The team will be celebrated again this evening. You can come out to Crenshaw Gymnasium on the RMC campus at 6:30 this evening to celebrate Coach Merkel and the national championship team.

Virginia Teams Still Going Strong In The NIT!

File Photo (MGN ONLINE)

While all the Virginia teams are now out of the Division 1 Tournament - there are some still in the NIT.

UVA is advancing to the quarterfinals of the tournament. The Hoos took down the North Texas “Mean Green” yesterday - winning by just two points.

They’ll now face St. Bonaventure tomorrow.

On the women’s side, both the VCU Rams and the Lady Flames of Liberty play today in the second round.

Crews Battle Massive House Fire

Chesterfield fire responded to the home on St. Cecelia Drive where massive flames enveloped the roof of the home. (Mark Davidson)

The search continues to determine what caused a fire in Chesterfield.

Crews were called to the home on St. Cecelia Drive around 8:00 a.m. yesterday morning.

No one was hurt, but three adults and two kids were all forced to find another place to stay.

The Red Cross is currently helping them.

Fox Students Return To In-person Learning

Teachers at Fox Elementary School were hard at work on Friday, putting the finishing touches on their classrooms at First Baptist Church ahead of the first day

Today, Fox Elementary students are headed back to the classroom. This is the first time they’ll learn in person since their school caught fire more than a month ago.

They’ll be learning inside First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue.

Teachers, parents, and volunteers spent nearly two weeks transforming the building into make-shift classrooms and office spaces. Renovation work also continues at Clark Springs Elementary.

RPS board members say they plan to give families the choice if they want their kids to move there as soon as the building is ready, or finish out the year at First Baptist.

It’s A Beautiful Spring Day!

Looks like we are kicking off spring just right as we expect to feel pleasant and warm temperatures to begin the work week!

Today will be a mostly sunny day with highs around 70, and lows in the low 40s.

Final Thought

“Don’t sit down and wait for the opportunities to come. Get up and make them.” --- Madam C.J. Walker

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.