Monday Forecast: Pleasant and warm for late March
Looking at Wednesday/Thursday for our next rain chance
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warming up again for Monday and Tuesday, plus we’re watching a storm system that could bring thunderstorms late Wednesday.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs around 70.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Verifield Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible in the morning, likely in the evening. Thunderstorms possible. Can’t yet rule out severe storms. Lows near 50, high in upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with overnight rain continuing through the morning. Afternoon Clearing likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
Friday: Mostly cloudy start with showers possible. Then a mostly sunny afternoon. Rain chance 30% in morning.. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
FIRST ALERT: Potential frost or freeze Sunday night, with lows in the upper 20s possible
