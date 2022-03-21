Healthcare Pros
Monday Forecast: Pleasant and warm for late March

Looking at Wednesday/Thursday for our next rain chance
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warming up again for Monday and Tuesday, plus we’re watching a storm system that could bring thunderstorms late Wednesday.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Verifield Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible in the morning, likely in the evening. Thunderstorms possible. Can’t yet rule out severe storms. Lows near 50, high in upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with overnight rain continuing through the morning. Afternoon Clearing likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy start with showers possible. Then a mostly sunny afternoon. Rain chance 30% in morning.. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Potential frost or freeze Sunday night, with lows in the upper 20s possible

