Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary hosts wheelchair fundraiser for sheep

Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary is now accepting donations for Isaiah's wheelchair
Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary is now accepting donations for Isaiah's wheelchair(Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two sheep at Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary recently turned one, but have overcome some obstacles. The animal sanctuary is now hosting a fundraiser to help make life a little easier for one of them.

WHEELCHAIR FUNDRAISER FOR ISAIAH! Guess who just turned one! Our sweet love bugs, Israel and Isaiah, are thriving...

Posted by Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary on Sunday, March 20, 2022

In a post on Facebook, Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary says that two sheep, Israel, and Isaiah recently turned one.

However, during their first ten days of life, both of them broke two of their legs. While Israel fully recovered after surgery, Isaiah hasn’t been able to walk and requires 24-hour care.

The animal sanctuary says they plan to buy Isaiah a quad wheelchair - but coming up with the $800 to buy the wheelchair has proven to be challenging.

A donor is matching the first $200, according to Rachel Loving, with Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield fire responded to the home on St. Cecelia Drive where massive flames enveloped the...
VIDEO: Fire destroys roof of Midlothian home as fire crews battle flames
Police lights
Richmond police investigating shooting on city’s southside
Christopher Baugh, 50, is wanted in Dinwiddie and Prince George County on breaking and entering...
Police looking for man wanted in two counties
The men's basketball team came home on Sunday to a sea of their biggest supporters, celebrating...
Randolph-Macon men’s basketball returns to Ashland national champions
Henrico Police reopened a portion of the Westham neighborhood after they closed down several...
‘It is shocking’: Henrico residents react to police investigation into ‘potentially hazardous materials’ inside Durwood Crescent home

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
Chesterfield Police search for missing woman last seen leaving her home
Virginia Lottery warns consumers to watch out for fake lottery scams
Henrico Schools says several bathrooms are closed at Glen Allen H.S. due to a rise in vandalism.
Vandalism causes several bathrooms closures at a Henrico high school
students back to school
Fox Elementary students resume in-person learning at First Baptist Church