Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary hosts wheelchair fundraiser for sheep

In a post on Facebook, Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary says that two sheep, Israel, and Isaiah recently turned one.

However, during their first ten days of life, both of them broke two of their legs. While Israel fully recovered after surgery, Isaiah hasn’t been able to walk and requires 24-hour care.

The animal sanctuary says they plan to buy Isaiah a quad wheelchair - but coming up with the $800 to buy the wheelchair has proven to be challenging.

A donor is matching the first $200, according to Rachel Loving, with Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary.

