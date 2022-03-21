Judge grants Richmond’s request for second casino referendum

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A judge has granted Richmond’s request for a second casino referendum this November.

This comes after a city council committee unanimously signed off on the idea earlier this year.

The $562.5 million ONE Casino + Resort project would be located in the exact same place, which is in south Richmond, just off Interstate 95. It’s still touting almost $30 million each year in tax revenue, 1,300 jobs, and a $25 million check to City Hall.

Last November, the referendum failed by a slim margin. A majority of the “no” votes came from precincts on the east side and downtown areas of Richmond.

