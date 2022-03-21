‘It’s like nauseating rotten eggs’: Next steps to address smell complaints from Skinquarter Landfill

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - For Chesterfield resident Carol Cornwell, the smell of rotten eggs is unpredictable at her home near the Route 360 corridor.

“It’s like nauseating rotten eggs,” she said. “Sometimes it’s enough to make you want to put a gas mask on if you’re outside.”

Cornwell is not the only person smelling this stench. Over the last year, complaints have been pouring into the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s Piedmont Region office about the odor coming from the Skinquarter Landfill off Hull Street Road, a construction demolition debris landfill owned by WB Waste Solutions.

Earlier this month, those complaints were addressed during a community meeting with officials from Skinquarter Landfill and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality hosted by Matoaca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll.

“The rotten egg odor is a result of the hydrogen sulfide,” said David Valdez from Skinquarter Landfill during the community meeting held on March 8.

The county said the landfill is only permitted to accept construction-related materials, which does not include household trash. The county said that DEQ and county inspectors don’t have evidence that the landfill accepts unpermitted materials.

In response to the complaints, Skinquarter Landfill installed a gas scrubbing and filtration system last September and upgraded it to a larger unit in November.

According to the county, Skinquarter also conducted onsite and offsite testing for hydrogen sulfide. A landfill official said it is detectable, as a rotten egg smell, at very low concentrations.

According to the United States Department of Labor, hydrogen sulfide health effects can be seen at low concentrations. Mild symptoms from this include headaches and eye irritation.

In an inspection record from March 3, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality required Skinquarter Landfill to develop and implement an odor management plan within 90 days.

According to a spokesperson for DEQ, the plan should “include steps the landfill will take to document and investigate odor complaints and describe potential measures that will be implemented at the landfill to address odors.”

David Valdez with Skinquarter Landfill said on Monday the landfill is currently drafting the plan according to the regulations.

In addition to this, the county also addressed other steps the landfill is taking to address the smell.

This includes assembling a citizens panel, which would meet monthly to receive updates on the landfill’s operations.

The county also said Skinquarter officials are planning to create an online portal for people to submit complaints.

However, the county said if Skinquarter Landfill doesn’t launch this “in a timely manner,” the county will create one to forward complaints to officials from DEQ and Skinquarter Landfill.

This measure is also part of Chesterfield County’s action plan to make sure Skinquarter Landfill follows through with its plans, including installing gas monitoring stations on the property of interested residents.

According to the county’s website, these stations would determine if hydrogen sulfide is spreading from the landfill to nearby homes.

In the action plan, Chesterfield will also work with the state agency to craft a memorandum of understanding, also known as an MOU, to define the county’s authority to act as an agent of DEQ.

Cornwell told NBC12 she was invited to join the citizens panel and accepted her role in this. She hopes the action plan will make a difference for residents living nearby.

“I think this can get resolved. It just requires I guess I would say, good faith, goodwill, work on all parties,” she said.

